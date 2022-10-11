This week's live commentaries
It's a busy week of European and Premier League football, and we've got you covered with nine live commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online.
Tuesday, 11 October
AC Milan v Chelsea (20:00)
Wednesday, 12 October
Rangers v Liverpool (20:00)
Saturday, 15 October
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest (15:00)
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (17:30)
Sunday, 16 October
Manchester United v Newcastle United (14:00 - Sports Extra)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (14:00 - online)
Southampton v West Ham (14:00 - online)
Liverpool v Manchester City (16:30)
All times are BST