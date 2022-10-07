West Ham United are unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W7 D4), winning the past four. The Hammers last had a longer home top-flight winning run against Hull City between 2009 and 2016 (five in a row).

Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their 21 away top-flight matches against West Ham, shipping 49 goals. The only Cottagers goalkeeper to keep them out was Edwin van der Sar in a 2-0 win in November 2001.

Following their 2-0 win over Wolves, West Ham are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of three in December and January last season. However, the Hammers have lost two of their past three league matches against promoted sides (W1), as many as in their previous 16.