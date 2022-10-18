I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Togetherness.

That has been one of the key mantras of Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who celebrated four years in charge at the weekend.

And it was crucial to how his team bounced back from the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle to beat an impressive Brighton side 2-0 on Friday.

On the eve of the game, the Bees posted a video message from Frank asking all fans to bring their red-and-white scarves to wave before kick-off when the teams came out to Hey Jude.

It worked. Thousands did as asked and it cranked up the atmosphere under the floodlights, which inspired the players.

It felt like a really old-fashioned gutsy Brentford performance, with each player giving their all, throwing their bodies in front of shots and tackling courageously.

The revamped midfield did well, with the sparingly used Frank Onyeka having arguably his best game in a Bees shirt. The headlines, though, inevitably went to David Raya for some incredible saves, and Ivan Toney for his two goals.

That is 55 in 100 games for Brentford, including 20 successful penalties out of 20. Toney's current form is perfectly timed for the forthcoming announcement of England's World Cup squad.