Everton boss Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Sport: "They are a good team, they've been together a long time and have strong players and are well coached. There is no reason we have the right to win games. Leicester played very well and it wasn't our day.

"One of the games we take responsibility for but things slightly conspired against us.

"There are parts of us we are putting together, no doubt about it. It is going to be a battle this year, days like today can happen. I am the last one to accept them, but they do happen.

"We have to bounce back quickly, resilience is the most important thing.

"Maybe two steps forward and one back? That is the reality. It is not a straight road. I felt we went toe to toe with them at times in the way we pressed and won the ball back. This is one step back where we take it on the chin and look at what we can do better."

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury: "Hamstring sensation. We feel it is at the light end of that sort of injury but we will scan it on Monday."