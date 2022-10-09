A﻿fter Nathaniel Atkinson's late eqauliser against Killie, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told Sportsound: "We had a couple of opportunities early in the game that we probably should've scored from. If we score then, it's a different game.

"We lost a couple of poor goals - a set play and then an individual error. The pleasing thing is we managed to fight back an managed to get a point.

"I'm disappointed not to take three because I think we created enough chances to do that. We're probably not hitting top gear as much as we want We have to accept a point.

"There was a handball outside the box and then the offside that isn't an offside involving Lawrence Shankland, it would've resulted in a red card for Ash Taylor."