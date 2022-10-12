D﻿avid Moyes was full of praise for his side after picking up three wins from three in all competitions.

T﻿he Hammers had started the season slowly, failing to win any of their opening three Premier League games and questions began to be asked about Moyes' future.

B﻿ut with summer signing Gianluca Scamacca scoring in his past three appearances, those concerns seem to be fading away.

A﻿nd Moyes was keen to share the praise for the upturn in form, not only among the new signings, but also those who have been at the club for a while.

"﻿We've won five out of six in our past few games. We're beginning to go in the right direction and our new players are doing really well" he said.

"We're seeing better signs from the players who have done so well in the last two years as well.

"You can have a slow start or a great start, and it can change around. We don't feel we started as well as we could have done.

"But we've got ourselves together with the new players and they've got themselves acquainted with us.

"We're getting results now and hopefully we can keep going."

M﻿oyes also said he was "impressed by [Scamacca] from day one", adding: "Some of the stuff he has done is really good.

"He had a virus at the start, so it's taken us a bit of time to get him going. The version we've got at the moment has done really well, but we think he can be even better."