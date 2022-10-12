Big week as Utd end 12-month wait for successive wins
You wait all season for a league win - then two come along at once.
Dundee United are off the bottom of the Premiership after following up Saturday's 4-0 trouncing of Aberdeen with a gloriously chaotic 1-0 defeat of Hibs.
The double boost ignites the reign of new head coach Liam Fox, who has halted United's year-long wait for back-to-back league victories.
The Tannadice men had played 36 games since last winning successive Premiership matches, with three in a row against Ross County, Hibs and Motherwell the last such sequence back in October 2021.
Now it's all eyes on Dingwall this weekend as Fox's men bid for their own run of three straight wins.