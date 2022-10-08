Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Brendan Rodgers speaking to MOTD: "It's a really disappointing result for us. We controlled most of the game in the first half but maybe we got too comfortable and you cannot get comfortale in this league. In the second half, we weren't aggressive enough and that invites pressure."

On the loss of momentum: "It was great against Nottingham Forest on Monday where our play had everything in it that we want: intensity, pressure, aggression, desire. The players’ attitude was good in this game but technically we weren't right, we misplaced too many passes and made mistakes. We never did enough against the ball or with the ball."

On the pressure he is facing: "It’s not about pressure. I know if you’re in the bottom three, there will always be pressure - I understand that. For me though, it’s about focusing on process of getting the results. Ultimately we lost this game but we've got two home games and we really need to focus on them."