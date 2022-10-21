Despite a disappointing points return, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been encouraged by recent performances and believes a win is just around the corner.

T﻿he Seagulls are yet to win under the Italian and have picked up just two points from four games, but he believes they deserved more.

H﻿e said: "It is difficult to speak about these four games. We take only two points, but I don’t want to speak too much about lucky or unlucky, if we want to speak about the quality of the game I am very happy.

"We are sad for the results, we deserve more points and is not a very nice moment for us in terms of results. In these moments you have to be focused on your style, on your way. I think if we will play the same as the last games I’m sure the result can arrive."

Speaking about Saturday's tough test against Manchester City, De Zerbi added: "Tomorrow for us is a very difficult game but it is very nice to play against Manchester City. For sure we try to play with the same idea, with the same mentality.

"Manchester City is, for me, the best team in the Premier League and one of the best in Europe. You have to defend with maximum concentration. You have to be focused and I think you have to try to attack. If you think to defend for 90 minutes is not my idea, it is not the right decision to find the result. We have to find the result."