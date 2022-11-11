O﻿n injury issues in the squad, Vieira said: "We will miss Macca [James McArthur], Nathan [Ferguson], Chris [Richards]. Odsonne Edouard trained this morning with the team and will be traveling with us. We will see tomorrow if he will be in the squad or not."

On the challenge posed by Forest: "The last couple results have been good. They have a good squad and won against Liverpool. This is the last game before the break - they will do everything to win the game. We will be ready to compete."

Vieira said Marc Guehi not making the England squad is a "disappointment" for the defender but added that the 22-year-old "still has time to play in the next World Cup or Euros".

The Frenchman said Guehi is "ambitious and wants the best for himself": "In the past year and a half, he’s been really consistent. He just has to keep working like that and there will be a time where he plays in a World Cup."