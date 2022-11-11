Vieira on injuries, Forest and Guehi's World Cup disappointment
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their last game before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.
Here's the main lines from manager Patrick Vieira's news conference:
On injury issues in the squad, Vieira said: "We will miss Macca [James McArthur], Nathan [Ferguson], Chris [Richards]. Odsonne Edouard trained this morning with the team and will be traveling with us. We will see tomorrow if he will be in the squad or not."
On the challenge posed by Forest: "The last couple results have been good. They have a good squad and won against Liverpool. This is the last game before the break - they will do everything to win the game. We will be ready to compete."
Vieira said Marc Guehi not making the England squad is a "disappointment" for the defender but added that the 22-year-old "still has time to play in the next World Cup or Euros".
The Frenchman said Guehi is "ambitious and wants the best for himself": "In the past year and a half, he’s been really consistent. He just has to keep working like that and there will be a time where he plays in a World Cup."
Vieira also spoke about the progress of the team and assessed the season: "The progress has been good. When you look at the pre-season we had, with two groups and those group of players played only one game before starting... looking at where we are today, I’m pleased with that. The players are improving well and it’s important for me and my staff to keep being demanding of them, keep challenging them and trying to win football matches."