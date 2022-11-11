J﻿ournalist John Cross said including the injured Kyle Walker in his World Cup squad is a gamble "absolutely worth taking" for Gareth Southgate.

The England manager said Chelsea's Reece James wouldn't be available until after the group stages and that including him in his squad would be "arrogant", but with the progress being made by Walker, he should be fit before the end of the group stage.

C﻿ross told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I’m amazed that he would be swayed by what people would say about it [including James].

"I think it is more coming down to how many players who are carrying injuries or coming back to fitness can he actually risk? I just think with Walker, he has been such an important player for England and is such a strong performer for England, in my mind he is an absolute starter and is one of the few absolute guaranteed starters on the right of the back three.

"He is such a powerful presence there with his recovery pace and if he has to take a gamble on one of the defensive pair, it has to be Walker.

"Walker can’t come back soon enough for England because the defence is such a worry, such an issue and Walker has this incredible ability to recover, to tidy up mess behind and I think it’s a gamble that is absolutely worth taking."

