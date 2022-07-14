Diogo Jota is out of Liverpool's second pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday after an injury setback.

The Portugal forward damaged his hamstring on international duty last month and only recently rejoined his team-mates in full training.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said it was "not cool" and that the latest injury is "in the same region".

"Diogo is unlucky," he said. "He was not involved [against United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season.

"He trained yesterday fully and got injured again so that's really not cool but we have to wait for the results."

Klopp also revealed goalkeeper Alisson was a doubt for the Palace game in Singapore.

"Ali was not 100%," he said. "He finished the session earlier, was doing the warming up and felt something so now there we have to wait as well."