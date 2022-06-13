Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Everton this summer and where the Toffees need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jacob: Tarkowski will be a good signing, a leader who rarely gets injured. Zinchenko would be great in the midfield. But I feel like we need another winger, centre-back and central midfielder.

Richard: I really don't care who we sign, as long as Frank can persuade them not to put us through another season like last one. Don't think I could go through that again!

Jack: I think Tarkowski is a good and solid centre-back but I think our midfield is more important. Lingard and Zinchenko would be good players to sign.

John: Calvin Bassey. He was incredible for Rangers this season but I don't know who would want to join our club currently. Especially leaving Rangers.

