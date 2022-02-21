Manchester United captain Harry Maguire can take confidence from helping his side to a vital victory over Leeds and go on to lead them to Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish, believes former Premier League defender Alex Bruce.

Maguire responded to reports of a rift between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo by heading United into the lead at Elland Road, and was visibly emotional in celebrating both his goal and United’s two second-half efforts.

“Being the leader and captain, if things aren’t going well, you’re going to be the first fall guy, so to see him react the way he did shows what Harry’s character is all about, especially in that hostile atmosphere," Bruce said on the Football Daily podcast.

“Harry has had his critics this season and I hope his confidence takes a boost from what happened, like all the Manchester United players.

"It would have been easy to roll over when it went to 2-2, but they rolled their sleeves up and showed good character to get the right result.

“I think United will finish fourth. They will have taken a lot of confidence out of that win. Paul Pogba coming back into midfield has been massive, he is such a big player for them, and Jadon Sancho is starting to deliver the performances they would have wanted.

“All the teams vying for fourth have their flaws but I think United will have the quality to clinch that spot.”

