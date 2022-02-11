Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

One of the arts of great management is, I’m guessing, the ability to buy a player and have him look as though he’s been playing for you for years.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly done it again with Luis Diaz, whose cameo against Cardiff in the FA Cup was followed last night by an impressive full debut against Leicester.

He was full of great running, has quick feet, doesn’t give the ball away and even likes a tackle. His first goal won’t be far away, and when it comes it’s likely to be the first of many.

A bit like Diogo Jota, who was excellent and weighed in with two more goals to take his tally for the season to 17. Jota is another example of a player brought in by Klopp and able to make an immediate impact - just like Salah did, Mane, Van Dijk, and the list goes on and on. Players who hit the ground running and don’t stop.

The gap at the top remains big, but Liverpool are looking relentless in their pursuit of Manchester City. And they’re still in all the cups with all their big hitters available and looking hungry.

February will tell us a lot - Liverpool have league, Champions League and FA Cup matches to play, plus a Carabao Cup final. But Klopp’s squad looks really strong now and very much ready for the challenge.