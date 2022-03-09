Ralph Hasenhuttl has dismissed suggestions Thursday's game against Newcastle United is a grudge match and says his Southampton side are fully prepared.

The Saints boss was frustrated by the Premier League's decision to postpone the original fixture at the start of January and called at the time for players signed in the transfer window to be ineligible for the rearranged game.

Since then, Newcastle have put together a run of five wins in seven matches to escape relegation trouble, boosted by the arrivals of Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier, though the latter is now injured.

"I said it was strange at the time and now we are playing against a completely different team," said Hasenhuttl.

"We spoke about them having the chance to change the team in January and they did.

"But it doesn't affect us. We are also better than we were two months ago and we are ready for the challenge.

"We are on a good run. We are still up and have all the belief. No matter what players come here to St Mary's, we'll have the crowd behind us and we will have a reaction."