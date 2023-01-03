Sotona leaves Killie

Kilmarnock have confirmed the departure of forward Deji Sotona.

The 20-year-old signed on loan from Nice in August but only made two substitute appearances in the first team.

An official club statement read: “Following completion of a loan spell in Ayrshire, Deji Sotona has returned to his parent club OGC Nice in France.

“Meanwhile, young forward Kyle Connell and goalkeeper Curtis Lyle will leave Rugby Park in search of first-team opportunities when their current contracts expire this month.

“Everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”