Newcastle 'should have played their best team'

Former Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle believes Eddie Howe gave Sheffield Wednesday "a massive incentive" in their FA Cup tie by making eight changes to his team.

The Magpies suffered a shock loss to their League One opponents at Hillsborough on Saturday and Waddle believes the result was avoidable.

"Wednesday are a really big club and the atmosphere was electric, but they are in League One," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Not many of these Newcastle players can ask to play again in their next game on Tuesday.

"If Howe had started with the team that finished, then the score would have been massively different. For me, you play your best players. If you go three or four-nil up, then you make the changes."

Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards agreed, saying Newcastle had one eye on Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

"This result probably exposes how frail their Champions League challenge is," said Edwards. "They have got a really good 13-15 players, but there are still the remnants of Steve Bruce's squad.

"They are two key injuries away from slipping. But that shouldn't take away from a fantastic season, and they have got a really important game against Leicester on Tuesday."

