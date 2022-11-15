A﻿rsenal will play friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan during their warm-weather training camp for the World Cup break.

T﻿hose players not involved in the tournament in Qatar will travel to Dubai as part of the club's preparations for when they return to Premier League action against West Ham on Boxing Day.

T﻿he Gunners face Lyon on Thursday, 8 December before taking on AC Milan on Thursday, 13 December as part of the Dubai Super Cup.

L﻿iverpool will also be taking part in the friendly competition, but will not play Mikel Arteta's side.