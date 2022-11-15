Celtic B lost 2-1 to Dunfermline Athletic in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup as the Fifers stretched their unbeaten home run to nine games.

The hosts fielded a much-changed side to the one that drew 2-2 at home to Clyde on Saturday to stay top of Scottish League 1.

Taylor Sutherland headed Dunfermline ahead after just three minutes in a notable first-team debut for the 16-year-old.

Experienced strike partner Nikolay Todorov's close-range finish extended the lead after 26 minutes.

Although striker Johnny Kenny replied for Celtic's colts 10 minutes later with a chip over the home goalkeeper, the side sitting seventh in the Lowland League missed out on a visit to Arbroath as the fourth-round line-up was completed.