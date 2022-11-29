R﻿io Ferdinand says Harry Maguire has never let England down and fully deserves his place in Gareth Southgate's side.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily, Ferdinand said the way the England set up is completely different to Manchester United, with the Three Lions' style playing to Maguire's strengths.

He said: "You look at United and their average position when they’re in possession, the two centre backs are at least in the opposition half. That creates a big distance between where they are and where the goalkeeper is and that space can really kill you if they manage to beat the press.

"That’s one of the reasons he is not in that team. With England, he’s not asked to cover those big distances so he can stay a bit deeper, they have a lower block, and the space between him and the goalkeeper is not as big, so it protects him from that one area.

"He himself would say that one of the weaknesses in his game is pace and mobility. If you are negating that with the way the team sets up, his biggest assets come into play. Taking the ball, playing, being confident with the ball, we saw that against USA.

"I don’t care what you think about Harry Maguire at United, in an England shirt this lad has never let us down. He’s been a top performer, he’s been in the team of the tournament at the Euros and he deserves to play in the team."

