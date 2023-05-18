Mikel Arteta said Aaron Ramsdale's decelopment has been "exceptional" after the goalkeeper signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The 25 year old has extended his stay until 2026 with the option of a further year after impressing in Arteta's side, keeping 14 clean sheets in his first season and 14 so far in this campaign.

Speaking to the club's website on the announcement, manager Arteta said: "We're all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract. The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

"It's great that we're continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad.

"We're all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club."

Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar also praised the England international, adding: "It's great that we've agreed and completed a new contract with Aaron. We have enjoyed so many positive moments from Aaron's performances in his two years with us, and are looking forward to many more.

"We must also remember that Aaron is still very young, so there is still a lot more to come from him, as we continue to build with our young foundations."