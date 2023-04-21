Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

Guardiola warned his side will have to be mentally ready, if they are not physically. "Last season, when we arrived we did not always perform well. One reason is fatigue. The Champions League quarter-final is so demanding."

He knows Sheffield United won't be easy: "It'll be extremely difficult. We have to be there at 16:45 to be in the final."

On City's two loanees at Sheffield United: "Unfortunately they cannot play. We would have loved it. We loan players to get experience. What's better than to play against a Premier League side?"

Guardiola joked that journalists had taken 10 questions to bring up the possibility of winning the Treble but when asked about whether he was excited at the prospect, he replied: "Not at all. It is so far away till we can start to talk about it".

Nathan Ake won't be ready for the game, whereas Phil Foden "feels better every day".

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Manchester City news notifications