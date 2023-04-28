Thomas Frank says "it would be a fantastic thing" if Brentford could finish the season as the Premier League's best side in west London.

The Bees sit above both Fulham and Chelsea with five games remaining, though both of those sides have played a game less.

"If that could happen, of course it would be a fantastic thing," Frank said when asked about fans being able to celebrate being west London's best.

"I think more for the fans than for us. I think it's fair to say we just want to end as high as possible and if that means that two rivals are below us, of course it's fine.

"It doesn't really matter who is below us in my mind, but I understand it from the fans' perspective and I said that to the players before the Chelsea games, that it's big for us to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, of course, but for the fans it'll mean everything."

Brentford have already earned more points and scored more goals than in the whole of the 2021-22 season.

Frank said: "I think that is very important. Chelsea, they've been struggling for goals - goals are key. Everton are struggling for goals.

"It's just a reminder of how privileged we are that we have been able to score 50 goals and hopefully we will score a lot more in the last five games."

Despite their success, Frank wants his players to avoid complacency in their remaining games, starting with Saturday's against struggling Nottingham Forest.

He said: "First and foremost, I think every game you play in the Premier League - the day where you think it doesn't matter is the first day where there's complacency."