Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St James' Park

This was a huge examination of all the improvements Arsenal have made this season as they walked into the St James' Park hothouse, with expectations high for Newcastle United as they chase Champions League football.

The game began in a wall of sound, with Newcastle intent on overpowering Arsenal in a frantic start that had the Gunners in retreat.

For all the premature talk of "chokers" when Arsenal went four league games without a win, they showed there are new reserves of character and resilience to go with all the natural talent they possess.

And no-one exemplifies it more than captain Martin Odegaard, who continued his outstanding season with the crucial first goal, another one of those sweet strikes that have become his trademark.

Arsenal's big concern was that they might pay for their failure to take one of several gilt-edged opportunities in the first half, but they were able to close out this crucial win after Fabian Schar's own goal.

And Arsenal showed they have added another side to the game with their attempts to slow the game down to break up Newcastle's rhythm and momentum.

It enraged the home fans and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe's assistant Jason Tindall in particular, but it is a tactic the Magpies have used themselves this season when it has suited them.

Arsenal are still second favourites as they pursue their first title since 2003-04, but they demonstrated again they are determined to take the race all the way.