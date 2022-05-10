Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The responsibility of fielding questions at Wolves' news conference later has now fallen to first-team coach Carlos Cachada, after Bruno Lage tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Whether Cachada will turn out to have the music-hall comic timing that goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts displayed when deputising for Lage both before and after Saturday’s draw at Chelsea, we’ll see.

The commentary position at Stamford Bridge was a perfect place to watch the occasionally frenzied scene of Lage’s coaches trying to receive his instructions in earpieces, and then pass them on amid all the bubbling noise of the stadium.

"Sometimes it gets lost in translation… I don’t speak Portuguese," grinned Roberts on Saturday evening, but the substitutions that changed the game were made at a timely moment. Somehow, it all worked rather well.

It’s obviously far from ideal, however. It’s not yet clear whether Lage or his brother and assistant Luis Nascimento will be Covid-free to attend Wednesday's game against Manchester City at Molineux, and Wolves will naturally be hoping that there are no further positive tests that might cause even more disruption among the coaches and players.

Sometimes, though, unusual or adverse conditions bring the best out of people. Wolves clicked back into gear at Chelsea, thrilling their away supporters. The home fans would like a bit of that too, even if they are playing the probable champions.

Squeezing into Europe now, given they still have the top two to face, might be a stretch (three wins to overtake Manchester United, anyone?), but Wolves fans need only to hear a rallying call from Cachada today and they will be ready to respond tomorrow.

Catch up with all the key lines from Cachada's news conference on this page later