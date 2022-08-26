Premiership game of weekend: Dundee Utd v Celtic

At the outset of the Premiership season, onlookers would have anticipated Tannadice being one of the more difficult away grounds.

United's summer recruitment, which looked shrewd, and a 1-0 first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League qualifying appeared to strengthen that notion.

Four weeks - and a 7-0 Alkmaar drubbing - later, United are yet to register a point at home or a win at all in the league so far.

Following an opening-day draw at Kilmarnock, Premiership defeats to Livingston and St Mirren on Tayside have added to a heavy 4-1 loss at Tynecastle.

A humiliating night in the Netherlands looks to have shot the confidence of Jack Ross' side, and with defending champions Celtic coming to town this Sunday, it could scarcely be a more difficult task.

Ross has never beaten Celtic in eight previous meetings as a manager, failing during his time with Alloa, St Mirren and Hibernian. To halt that trend, he will have to overcome an Ange Postecoglou side on a 36-game unbeaten run.

Perhaps United can take hope in the fact Celtic have failed to win at Tannadice in two of their past four trips, drawing twice.

But Ross' men will be welcoming a hungry group of Celtic players vying to stake their claims for starting spots in next Saturday's Old Firm derby.