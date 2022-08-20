Analysis: St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone, look like a similar side to the one which only avoided relegation via the play-off last season. Defensively they seem fairly solid, but struggle to create chances and then put them away.

Theo Bair sclaffed a good cut back from Jamie Murphy, and experienced players such as Stevie May and Michael O'Halloran offered very little in attack off the bench.

One good forward signing might change things, but as it stands it could be another long season for the McDiarmid Park fans.

Their success could live or die by the form and fitness of Graham Carey and Murphy, as well as the return of David Wotherspoon from long-term injury.