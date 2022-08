Manchester United are likely to be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who's appeared for just 45 minutes in pre-season.

Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is hoping that Alexis Mac Allister can shake off a groin issue to feature.

Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee and remains sidelined with the knee injury he picked up last season.

Who makes your United XI?

Select and share your Seagulls line-up