'The boys looked hungry' - Potter

Brighton manager Graham Potter to Match of the Day: "The overall performance was very impressive. To score three away from home, especially at Wolves, is fantastic.

"The personality of the players and team, everything about the performance I liked.

"We have had some good away days this year. That was up there. The second half display was up another level I think from the first. The boys looked hungry to score and enthusiastic to get forward."

On Alexis Mac Allister's two penalties: "We were just recovering from the first penalty. It says a lot about him that he has the personality and character again to execute the same penalty. The pressure was on him and delivered.

"Enock Mwepu went off. I can't say anything really. I think fatigue and he felt his groin but we have to wait 24-48 hours."