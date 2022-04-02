Manchester United 1-1 Leicester - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm disappointed for the players because they put in a very good performance. When you come here and play that well, their keeper makes a great save from Wesley Fofana and then obviously we had a great move for goal that was disallowed. I think it was a harsh decision. Raphael Varane has used his experience but their defence had the chance to clear it and they didn’t.

"Our positioning and movement was good, we rotated well and got into some great areas. We could have been a bit cleaner with our pass in the second half to get away but that's just decision-making which comes with more experiences and a little more care. Without the ball, we defended well and I think we're somewhere back to where we’ve been consistently for a few years."

On the yellow card given to Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for his challenge on James Maddison: "It could have been a red. We had one earlier in the season with Ayoze Perez against West Ham where he got sent off in the first 10 minutes of the game. I think that’s clearly the frustration throughout as very inconsistent."

On the returning centre-back partnership of Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans: "You see their stature in the team and how we can build with those guys. Jonny is a great organiser and Wesley is a great talent who is learning from him. It's the first day of Ramadan and Wes hasn't eaten or drank anything all day. To play the full 90 minutes with a performance like that was absolutely incredible."