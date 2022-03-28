Ben Livingstone from TalkBFC (scroll down to read) is hopeful Burnley will have enough to stay up and we've been asking for your thoughts on their survival chances.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Ray: While I admire Ben's optimism, I fear this may be a season too far for us. Winning 4/5 of the last 11 games (in effect 10 as one of those is Manchester City) when you have won three of 27 is a tall order. I hope I'm wrong!

Barry: I like your optimism but the truth is sweat on the shirt is just not enough in the Premier League today and Burnley are carrying too many players who are frankly not skilful enough to help us survive in this league. I concur we do punch well above our weight due to many things but watching them this season from afar has been frustrating and sad.

Keith: Without Ben Mee we concede more goals so he is pivotal to survival. Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet are crucial for the goals. Let’s hope they don’t fluff their lines. As a team they can survive as they generally do not cave in under pressure. Sean Dyche and staff have laid good foundations for the club. Believe in what you do!

