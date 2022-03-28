We've been asking you how the final two months of the season will play out for Manchester City.

Here's a sample of your views:

Speech: I think their form has dipped a bit. This is worrying because it's happening at a bad time and they have very important games coming up in April. But, they only have to win two games well, and they can go on a 10-game run against any teams they might play. They have the potential to win all three trophies.

Derek: I'd like to believe City have the edge. With a much stronger squad, they should have the capability to pull off the Premier League and I'd like to think the Champions League. That may mean taking a loss in the FA Cup, but who knows? It's a funny old game.

Anon: Genuinely think we will win nothing this season. Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Lose in the FA Cup final. Second in the Premier League.

Where do you think City will end up? Let us know here