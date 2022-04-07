Can Hearts secure third this weekend?

In short, yes. What would be required, however, is for Hearts to end the weekend with at least a 16-point advantage.

With Robbie Neilson's side currently 14 points clear with 18 play for, how do they go about making that margin 16?

Firstly, they have to beat city rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle on Saturday.

They also must hope Dundee United, who sit fourth, and Motherwell, who are a place and a point behind in fifth, drop points in their respective clashes against Dundee and Livingston.

If all that falls into place, it is mathematically impossible for anyone to catch Hearts in third spot.

All clear? Grand.