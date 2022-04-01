Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Having Patrick Bamford out injured again is a big blow for Leeds but at least they have a bit of momentum now after winning their past two games.

Their 3-2 victory at Wolves last time out was a crazy game but a great watch - and you just know Jesse Marsch's side will have a real go again at Elland Road this time.

It's hard to know what to expect from Southampton because they seem to go from being on a very good run to being on a very bad one. An entertaining draw probably isn't a bad shout.

Jim's prediction: 2-2

