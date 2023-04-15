Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

This game went true to form as Manchester City's juggernaut streamrolled on in their aim for a Treble of trophies.

Guardiola's side are ominously bearing in on Arsenal, and the Londoners cannot afford any slip-ups knowing City are hitting form at the right time by putting together a 10-game winning streak.

They look on course to reach the last four of the Champions League after taking apart Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday, and face Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday.

But on 26 April comes the huge clash against Arsenal, which could potentially be a title-decider at Etihad Stadium, with the visitors aiming to end their long top-flight trophy wait and stop their opponents from claiming three in a row.

Leading City's charge is irrepressible frontman Haaland, who continues to wreak havoc with his goalscoring, taking his tally to 47 in 40 games in all competitions.

For Leicester, this was attack against defence, and was not the start former Aston Villa boss Smith would have wished for, having taken charge of Leicester until the end of the campaign.

A dreadful season shows few signs of improvement, with the Foxes having collected one point from their last nine games.