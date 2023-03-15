Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

It was a measure of Brighton’s progress this term that they came into this contest as strong favourites against opponents that they have struggled against in recent seasons.

Despite being far from at their best, boss Roberto di Zerbi will take great satisfaction by the way his team negotiated a tricky opening period and took control after Solly March's fine finish had put them ahead.

March’s form and best goals return in a season since turning professional is sure to attract further attention - possibly even from England manager Gareth Southgate - but he was just one of several Seagulls players to come to the fore to make sure that Brighton took all three points against Crystal Palace.

The inventiveness and slick passing of Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma continuously caught the eye for the hosts, while captain Lewis Dunk’s and left-back Pervis Estupinan also excelled.