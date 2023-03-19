Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, speaking to BBC MOTD on his side’s victory: “That was the aim. We did it, we are happy with the win. We showed great character. Every time this team comes out, they show the personality and the determination needed.

“Fulham are a good team and you have to be good to overcome them. I think we had a good first half. We had great moments in the attacking transition and we should have been two or three goals up.

On the red card incidents: “I don’t want to emphasise that. It was a great counter attack but I think everyone saw it was handball.

On facing Brighton in the semi-final: “The next [FA Cup] game is a long way away. The players will go away on the international break while we analyse the recent period. Then it’s about Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.”