We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Tom: James Maddison taking his first penalty since 2018 with both Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy on the pitch is hard to get your head around... what was he thinking?!

James: Daniel Iversen played really well and was definitely man of the match. It's just a real shame about his distribution, with his goal-kicks always going out of play. I don’t really understand why Vardy didn’t step up to take the penalty. Being 3-1 up before half-time could have secured three points.

Will: Not the win we wanted but the draw we deserved. Plenty of ink will be spilled on our penalty miss. It was a poor penalty but even weaker leadership from our captain and regular penalty-taker to have the ball taken from him by Maddison in the build-up.

Ollie: Leicester needed to win. It is a really tough run-in from here, but luckily all the bottom sides have tough run-ins. You can't miss penalties, or the chances we missed, and expect to stay up.

Everton fans

Steve: Everton are going down - and it's probably for the best. They can regroup and rebuild in the Championship, otherwise every season in the Premier League will be one calamity after another. Best go down, rebuild, get promoted again.

Steve W: Well, it was a great performance by the team. That's what they need to do in every game - convert the chances into goals and we can stay up. It will be another hard game at Brighton next week, but hopefully we can overcome them and get a result against Manchester City afterwards. COYB.

Rob: Great energy. If only we could have played like that earlier in the season. Keep believing and maintain this level of work effort.

Dennis: Fantastic, battling display. How vital will the penalty save from Jordan Pickford prove to be? If we keep doing that for four more games, we are staying up. Travelling fans were absolutely immense once again. Massive thanks to you all.

Steve: Pretty much a huff and puff display, but 23 attempts on goal tells you something. Two goals with one a penalty also tells you something. I thought Sean Dyche would have made subs but he didn't. It looked better with Dominic Calvert-Lewin regaining fitness, but the midfield was poor. I think if we had gone with Calvert-Lewin and Ellis Simms up top for the last 20 minutes we could have won it.