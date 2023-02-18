St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was delighted with his side's victory at Tannadice.

"It's huge," he said. "We knew before the game it was a massive game for us. I thought United started the first 10-15 minutes really well. Once we settled down, I thought we game into the game and played some good football.

"What a team performance. They didn't give up and Stevie May epitomised that with the second goal. I knew we were in a good place and this is a real feel-good factor. I'm delighted we got the three points."

Asked if his side can now begin to look up the table, he says: "No, we'll always look downwards. At the moment, we need to figure out how to perform better at home. The system we play works away from home."