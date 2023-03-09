Michael Beale says Fashion Sakala was unplayable in the 4-1 hammering of Hibs - and has warned Alfredo Morelos he faces a fight to get back into the Rangers side after Antonio Colak's two goals. (Scottish Daily Express)

Former Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is dreaming of a first senior Scotland call-up after lighting up the scoring charts with Plymouth Argyle in England's League One. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Ibrox forward Kenny Miller says it is crucial Rangers keep hold of the Scottish Cup to quell fan unrest. (Scottish Daily Express)

