Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side's Champions League final win over Inter Milan that secured the Treble was "written in the stars".

Rodri's calm finish in the 68th minute was the only goal on a hot night at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, as City became only the second team to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season - emulating arch-rivals Manchester United's 1999 achievement.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Guardiola said: "It's so difficult to win it.

"You have to be lucky. This competition is a coin.

"It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.

"We weren't at our best level. After the World Cup, the team made a step forward and we were there. It wasn't our best performance.

"I don't have any energy to think about next season, it's impossible. We need a break. It's too long.

"Our players have international games now. Uefa and Fifa, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It's too much.

"We will start from zero next season.

"We're going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the Treble is so difficult."