Manuel Lanzini will leave West Ham when his contract ends on 30 June.

The 30-year-old playmaker has spent eight seasons with the Hammers, scoring 32 times in 226 appearances.

"On behalf of the players and coaching staff, I would like to thank Manu and wish him all the very best for the future," said manager David Moyes.

“Manu has been a tremendous servant for the football club and a brilliant player for me in my time here as manager. In my first spell he played a key role in helping us to stay up, and he has always been someone I can rely on.

“Manu is a fantastic professional, a really good lad, and whichever club he joins will have an excellent player on their hands.

“We are sorry to see him go, but he deserves the opportunity to play more regularly elsewhere, and we wish him well in his next adventure.”

Sporting Director Mark Noble added: “Manu is what I would call a player’s player. Until you have trained and played with him, you really don’t appreciate just how gifted and talented he is. Technically superb, fantastic vision, and so unselfish in how he uses the ball and helps the team.

“For the last eight years, he has given absolutely everything for the club. It was a true pleasure to play alongside him in West Ham’s midfield, and to count him as a great friend during his time here."

Sign up for West Ham notifications