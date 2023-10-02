Lens are unbeaten in their two previous Champions League games against Arsenal, drawing at home (1-1) and winning away (1-0) in 1998-99. This is the first meeting between the sides since the 1999-00 Uefa Cup semi-final, with Arsenal winning 3-1 on aggregate (1-0 home, 2-1 away).

Arsenal's first Champions League game was away to Lens, 25 years ago.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past nine Champions League group games (W7 D2), beating PSV 4-0 on their return to the competition this season.

In their two previous Champions League campaigns (1998-99 and 2002-03), Lens lost just one of their six home matches (W3 D2).

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 15 goals in his past 15 Champions League starts, scoring 12 and assisting three. He's also scored in his past three group matches in the competition, his longest such run.