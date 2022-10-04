Celtic will face 'improved' Leipzig - Szoboslzai
- Published
RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be one of the dangermen for Celtic in Wednesday's Champions League meeting.
The 21-year-old Hungarian has five assists for Leipzig so far, and has been key in his country's Nations League campaign.
Speaking to BBC Scotland before the match, Szoboszlai said: "We're improved really well in the last three or four weeks. We are looking forward to the game.
"We spoke yesterday about Celtic. They are like us. But if we do it better, it can go our way.
"We didn't start well [in the group] but we are looking forward. That's the past.
"We want to change everything and we still have the chance to go through from the group.
"Today [Tuesday] we're going to go through videos of Celtic - but the most important thing is to concentrate on us."