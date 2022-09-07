Liverpool and Napoli have played each other four times in the past four years and the Mail's north-west football reporter Dominic King admits he "can't remember a good Reds performance" in Naples.

Jurgen Klopp's side face a tough assignment to open their Champions League campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with the Liverpool boss having lost both his previous visits.

"They haven't scored a goal and were comfortably comfortably beaten here last time," King told BBC Radio 5 Live's bonus Football Daily podcast.

"This is an amazing place to watch football with the noise of the fans and the passion.

"It's a stadium steeped in history. It's falling apart - it's really rough around the edges - but at the same time has something really authentic about it."

Liverpool have issued specific safety advice to supporters amid concerns over the unsavoury elements of the Napoli fanbase and King said this is a difficult place to visit off the back of the harrowing experience for fans in Paris before the Champions League final in May.

"It's a sad state of affairs," he said. "We have met wonderful people in Naples, but there are bad seeds and I have experienced intimidation and incidents when I've been here before.

"I don't think it would have been top of the list for Liverpool fans to visit."

