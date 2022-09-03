Analysis: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham

Jess Anderson BBC Sport reporter:

It was a well-deserved victory for Antonio Conte's Tottenham but one where they will probably think they deserved more goals and a clean sheet.

Spurs' 1-0 lead at half-time was thoroughly deserved but they had chance after chance in the opening period and should have had the game over and done with before the break.

Fulham never looked like coming into the game, though, and Alexander Mitrovic's late goal was a conciliatory one after Harry Kane had doubled Spurs' lead.

Son Heung-min's goal drought goes on, however, and having now missed all 17 of his chances this season, four of which came against Fulham, Conte may just starting to become concerned.

But it was a positive debut from summer-signing Richarlison, who set up Hojbjerg's opener, hit the post and saw his late goal ruled out for offside.

The win extends Spurs' unbeaten run this season and maintains their 100% record at home.