M﻿otherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been called up by Scotland for this month's three Nations League fixtures.

T﻿he 26-year-old has been a regular in Scotland squads under Steve Clarke, but has yet to make his debut.

C﻿larke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).

S﻿cotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.