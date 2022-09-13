Motherwell keeper Kelly in Scotland squad
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been called up by Scotland for this month's three Nations League fixtures.
The 26-year-old has been a regular in Scotland squads under Steve Clarke, but has yet to make his debut.
Clarke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).
Scotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.
The group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.