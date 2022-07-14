Chelsea have snapped up "two world class players" to help them win trophies in the short term, according to football expert Julien Laurens.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Daily Euros podcast, Laurens praised the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly as evidence they are seeking success right now.

"Sterling is a great signing - you're very harsh on him in this country," Laurens said. "He has such great numbers and is a world class player who can play anywhere across the front three.

"And Koulibaly is better than Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen put together. He's an outstanding guy, a great leader who is so quick. He is good on and off the ball."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has a few more reservations, suggesting the Koulibaly signing evidences a change in approach from the new Chelsea ownership.

"Under Roman Abramovich they had an aversion to offering long contracts to players in their 30s," he said. "But they've offered him a four-year deal.

"As a centre-back, your peak years are between 30 and 32. He's 31 so is right in the middle of that.

"It looks like Chelsea mean business in the short term."

Listen to full discussion on Chelsea's transfer business from 30'26 on BBC Sounds