Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There are two schools of thought around Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United.

The first is that he was one of only two players - goalkeeper David de Gea was the other - to emerge from the last miserable season with no damage to their reputations. He scored 24 goals, including two hat-tricks, and, without him, United would have been in an even sorrier state than the one they ended up in.

But there is another narrative, namely that Ronaldo was one of the major factors why the team finished up where they did.

It has been said often enough Ronaldo does not press high, which was Ralf Rangnick's intended strategy and is also the way Erik ten Hag set his team up at Ajax.

But was Ronaldo's mere presence a negative too?

He fell out with Harry Maguire over the captaincy and, given Ronaldo's status, it is easy to imagine he would have forthright opinions about other matters too. He left the field in a strop often enough after games, so what might he be saying in private given the overall malaise at Old Trafford?

If Ronaldo goes, United do not have a number nine - and have not been looking for one.

But Manchester City have just won successive Premier League titles without one. Realistically, United's ambitions are less lofty and they already have a number of fast international forwards who, presumably, are capable of interchanging.

The arrival of Christian Eriksen would add creativity and it is anticipated there will be further strengthening in midfield.

The next couple of weeks are going to be important for Ten Hag. It is likely Ronaldo will miss the entire pre-season tour to the Far East, so the new boss' task is to come up with a plan that is effective without him.

United's season might depend on it.

